The number of robocalls I’ve been getting lately is ridiculous. I finally set my phone to block all calls not on my contact list. Those who know me and really want to talk to me will leave a message and I can get back to them. It’s worked for the most part.
I immediately delete numbers that are obviously robocalls, but one day I left them to see how many of those calls I got in a day. They came in every few minutes, from just about every city in the country, or so it seemed. But I know the numbers are spoofed and not really the numbers they’re calling from.
Many of the numbers originate from the region where I first got my cellphone. I still have the same number but no longer live there. Scammers will spoof local numbers in the hopes that people will answer.
And I also get tons of text messages that are obviously scams. Most of them are directed at “Fred.” He might have had my number before I did. It sounds like he’s an older gentleman, and they’ve tried to trick him in every conceivable way. Poor Fred. Leave him alone!