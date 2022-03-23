Benjamin Franklin once wrote in a letter, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
I’d like to amend that to include laundry and dishes, too.
I did five loads of laundry on Friday for my family of three.
On Wednesday morning, I noticed laundry was already piling up again.
It’s inevitable. Looking at my own habits, I can easily wear something to work, change clothes to exercise, and then change clothes again … and poof – there are three rotations in a single day, growing that laundry pile incrementally.
I’m thankful for the dishwasher, because it does the heavy lifting when it comes to dishes, but still, the dishes are never-ending too.
And no matter what I do, I could easily dust my house daily and not win that battle.
Franklin was right about death and taxes, but I’m guessing he wasn’t the primary manager of domestic tasks in his household … otherwise, that list would have been a little longer!