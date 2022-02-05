It’s Black History Month! And to celebrate, I want to write about Black representation onscreen because the stories we tell are so important for seeing others and being seen! That said, I feel Star Trek is a great place to start. Since it began in the ‘60s, the show was thought progressive for its casting choices. Even Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself felt it important: he encouraged Nichelle Nichols to keep playing Uhura. But it wasn’t until Deep Space Nine in the ‘90s that Star Trek had a Black man at the helm: Captain Benjamin Sisko. Avery Brooks played that character with such depth. Sisko’s unafraid to make difficult decisions and he’s a loving father and cheery baseball aficionado. Forget Kirk or Picard–it’s Sisko for me and I have the name to prove it! So if you’d like a sampling of DS9’s finest, check out these episodes: “The Visitor,” “Far Beyond the Stars” and “In the Pale Moonlight.”
First Take: Deep Space Nine is Trek's finest
Tags
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.