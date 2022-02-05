It’s Black History Month! And to celebrate, I want to write about Black representation onscreen because the stories we tell are so important for seeing others and being seen! That said, I feel Star Trek is a great place to start. Since it began in the ‘60s, the show was thought progressive for its casting choices. Even Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself felt it important: he encouraged Nichelle Nichols to keep playing Uhura. But it wasn’t until Deep Space Nine in the ‘90s that Star Trek had a Black man at the helm: Captain Benjamin Sisko. Avery Brooks played that character with such depth. Sisko’s unafraid to make difficult decisions and he’s a loving father and cheery baseball aficionado. Forget Kirk or Picard–it’s Sisko for me and I have the name to prove it! So if you’d like a sampling of DS9’s finest, check out these episodes: “The Visitor,” “Far Beyond the Stars” and “In the Pale Moonlight.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

