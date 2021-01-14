As I write this, the Yuma County Health Department is out of the COVID-19 vaccine, and will not be making any more appointments until more vaccines are available.
But up in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Health Services noted that nearly 4,000 people had been vaccinated by 6 p.m. on the first day at the state’s 24/7 vaccination site. The state notes that the capacity was 200 doses an hour, or 4,800 in a 24-hour window.
That’s great for people in Phoenix, which has a bigger population than Yuma County, and will get more allocations than Yuma. But still, it just doesn’t settle very well, does it?
Based on the number of people I’ve heard from, there is a clearly a demand for the vaccine here, but the demand so far is outpacing the supply.
It may be worth a call to your state representatives. Let them know you want the vaccine in Yuma County, and encourage them to push for improved access here too.