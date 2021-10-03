Someone dumped trash in the desert again. Another photo turned up on social media of palm trimmings and black garbage bags. The witness saw a silver truck but didn’t immediately realize what was happening and didn’t write down the license plate number nor take photos of the suspect and truck.
It boggles my mind that people dump in the desert when we have tra nsfer stations that charge nothing. It’s inconsiderate and cheap too, because if this was a professional landscaper, he might have wanted to avoid paying fees at the commercial landfill.
Do me a favor? Next time you hire a landscaper, ask what he does with the trimmings and yard waste and if the charge includes dump fees. Make sure he knows that you absolutely do not want it dumped in the desert.
And if you need to get rid of household trash, remember Yuma County runs several free transfer stations. The county is the only one in the state that doesn’t charge. Officials set it up this way to prevent desert dumping. But it seems some people are just too hard-headed.