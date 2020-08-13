My daughter has been baking a lot this summer, building some delicious skills.
Earlier this week, we were discussing our favorite cake flavors, and I couldn’t choose. Chocolate? Vanilla? Funfetti? Red velvet? It is all tasty, but really, ultimately, I’m only down for a bite or two. Cake just isn’t my dessert of choice.
Chocolate chip cookies, on the other hand, are amazing, as are brownies with cream cheese frosting. Or brookies – these delicious combinations of brownie and cookie baked together into a little slice of heaven. I’m also down for some cheesecake, particularly if it involves caramel.
And if there’s a Baskin-Robbins nearby, please stand back, because I have a deep love for pralines and cream ice cream!
Specialty cupcakes are cool too. It’s fascinating to see the artistry that goes into them, and the exotic flavor options.
Sometimes, we need a little treat. And I think tonight, dessert is on the menu!
What’s your favorite dessert, readers? Let me know – email letters@yumasun.com.