I recently attended a memorial for a great man. He instructed the person leading the memorial to only use the word “die,” not “passed away.” He knew this would make his friend uncomfortable and the rest of us laugh.
“Die” sounds so harsh, so final. “Passing away” gives the idea that the person might be gone from this life but has “passed on” to another life. Personally, I believe that people who die return to dust and “know nothing at all,” much like someone who is in a deep sleep (Ecclesiastes 3:19, 20; 9:5), but one day God will bring them back to life (Job 14:13-15, John 5:28,29).