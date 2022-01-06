If I were to have another career, I think it would be fascinating to be an archeologist.
In fact, my minor in college was anthropology, and I loved every facet of my studies – I just loved journalism more.
I read a story this week about researchers in Wales, who recently discovered rare dinosaur tracks thought to be at least 200 million years old.
According to CBS News, the tracks date back to the Triassic Period, and may belong to a sauropod.
Archeology is a tough job. One can spend a lifetime digging and researching, and may never find anything of significance.
Or, one might learn about a creature that roamed the planet 200 million years ago.
Today it might be dino tracks – tomorrow, perhaps a previously-unknown creature.
It’s a job that takes dedication, patience and research, and more than a little detective work. But imagine the thrill an archeologist has when they do uncover something!