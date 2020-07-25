I’ve been really disappointed in social media users lately. While social media can be (and often is) used as a platform for good, I’ve seen a lot of individuals saying some really venomous things to one another, belittling people they don’t even know, going berserk in the comments section of governing bodies’ live streams, etc. It’s easy to speak out of frustration, and even easier to do so when sheltered behind the comfort of a computer keyboard or phone screen.
But what if those “comforts” were replaced with the face of the person(s) these comments were directed toward? I wonder if their authors would be inspired to make some edits to their tone and word choice.
Life is too short and too hard sometimes to be an internet troll. If it isn’t nice, or at the very least constructive, then it’s probably best to keep it off social media. As a friend of mine would often say, “Let’s just chill and be good people.”