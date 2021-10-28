I’m usually pretty good about washing dishes and pans as I use them, in an effort to not have a messy kitchen.
But sometimes, I’m running in 90 directions, and those dishes aren’t a priority.
On those nights, I set the pans in the sink, add some water and move on, tackling them in the morning.
Now, science is ruining this for me.
I read an article on Mental Floss this week that explained just how bad that practice is, noting it actually makes the dishes dirtier.
The longer you let those dishes soak, the more time microbes can grow on them, especially if you leave them soaking in warm water, Mental Floss notes, pointing out that warm sinks filled with nutrients from leftover food debris are the perfect breeding ground for microbes.
Scrubbing dishes in hot water with soap will kill those microbes. But still, it’s gross to think about. Thanks science … looks like my dish procrastination days are coming to an end!