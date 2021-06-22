As you read this, I’ll be teeing off in Montana.
I’ve been in Whitefish the past few days and let me say, this part of the country is spectacular. It’s my first time visiting Big Sky country and I don’t know if I’m coming back to Yuma.
Obviously that’s a joke, but I sure don’t miss the 110-plus-degree weather. I see why a lot of my golf buddies in town depart for cooler weather during the summer months. I’m in love with this place.
Also, the Atlanta Hawks are four wins away from facing the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. The simulation is working in mysterious ways right now, but I’m a fan of it.
Suns in four is a lifestyle and I can’t wait until the Hawks expose Giannis as a fraud, just like they did with Ben Simmons.