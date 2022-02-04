The clueless-ness of some drivers never ceases to amaze me.
Last week I was stopped at a red light on 24th Street and Pacific Avenue when I heard the blaring siren and saw the flashing lights of a fire truck speeding toward the intersection. All the vehicles who had the green light stopped – except for one: a white SUV. This SUV was traveling west and the fire truck was going north.
The fire truck slowed as it approached the intersection because the driver noticed that the SUV was showing no signs of stopping and would have crashed into the side of the emergency vehicle. But then the SUV slammed on the brakes and allowed the truck to proceed.
Was the driver distracted because his music was too loud? Was he on his cellphone? Whatever the reason, drivers need to be more alert. And if vehicles around them are stopped when they shouldn’t be, there’s usually a good reason why.