Have you seen these doggie DNA kits? You send in your dog’s saliva, and you get back a genetic profile outlining which breeds make up the dog’s family tree.
Is Fido descended from a wolf or a Chihuahua? You can find out. Some tests will also screen Fido for any genetic diseases, giving owners a heads up of any potential problems to watch out for.
There’s a similar test for cats. Owners can get a report on the cat’s origins and potential predispositions for diseases. Owners can also learn how similar their cat’s genome is to wild cats, like tigers.
Our family cats are of a distinct breed: rescued alley cat, with a fierce streak of independence and a strong dose of sweetness and fluff mixed in.
The health aspect of a DNA test is interesting, but they already think they are lions. And as far as their origins go, I think their alley cat to house cat “rags to riches” story is much more entertaining!