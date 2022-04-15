The Associated Press yesterday moved a story that raises so many questions. The story is about a Calif.-based company agreeing to pay more than $90,000 to settle allegations that it was leasing dogs in Massachusetts, which is illegal there.
First off, dog leasing? I didn’t even know that was a thing.
According to the story, dog-leasing is similar to car leasing and involves monthly payments. If a person misses a payment, the dog can be repossessed. Are there companies that specialize in repossessing dogs?
Are these high-end, trendy dog breeds that people lease as status symbols?
And if the person decides to keep the dog, they must make an additional payment at the end of the lease. I wonder how many actually choose this option.
I’m still confused. Why would anyone lease a dog instead of adopting or fostering one?