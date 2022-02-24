It’s a well-established fact that I am a cat person.
My parents didn’t get a dog until right before I left for college, so I’ve never really had to deal with a dog as a pet.
It turns out, I have no idea what to do with dogs.
We had an overnight stint as dog sitters this week with our neighbor’s dog.
Dutchess is often at our house anyway. She knows us and our home.
But without her owners present, she had absolutely no interest in our world.
Dutchess sat in her dog bed in my living room, looking like the most forlorn dog ever. Her eyes were permanently affixed to the front door, waiting for her owners to return. All invitations to go outside or anything else were ignored.
The dog did get lots of pets, rubs and treats from us, and we enjoyed her visit – although I’m not sure the dog felt the same.
However, it did reaffirm that for me at least, cats are more my speed!