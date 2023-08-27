Even gorillas can get addicted to cellphones and social media. Toronto Zoo taped a sign to the gorilla enclosure asking guests to stop showing gorillas videos and photos on their cellphones as this is affecting their relationships and behavior within their family.

Apparently guests were putting their phones up to the glass and showing gorillas videos. If I had seen this, I would have thought it was cute and never imagined it would harm them.

