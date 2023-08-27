Even gorillas can get addicted to cellphones and social media. Toronto Zoo taped a sign to the gorilla enclosure asking guests to stop showing gorillas videos and photos on their cellphones as this is affecting their relationships and behavior within their family.
Apparently guests were putting their phones up to the glass and showing gorillas videos. If I had seen this, I would have thought it was cute and never imagined it would harm them.
But the zoo’s director told The Toronto Star that one of their gorillas, Nasir, was becoming addicted to watching videos. That’s all he wanted to do, instead of interacting with the other gorillas.
A better way to support gorillas, the article stated, is to donate old cellphones to Zoo Atlanta, which has partnered with Eco-Cell to recycle cellphones. For each phone sent to Zoo Atlanta for recycling, a donation will be made to the Dian Fossey Fund to help protect gorillas in Africa.