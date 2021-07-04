I was dreading the Fourth of July long before it arrived. Someone in my mom’s neighbor-hood was blowing up firecrackers, making her dogs shake like crazy. They were trying to hide and couldn’t get away from the noise. I felt so bad for them.
It’s no wonder that some people are now encouraging others to donate to organizations that help animals or veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, instead of buying fireworks.
Knowing the effects that fireworks have on local veterans and animals, the Right Turn for Yuma Veterans and Humane Society of Yuma ask that residents “start a new tradition that cares for those in our community who have serious emotional scars from loud noises with flashing bangs by donating to their care.”
I very much like this new tradition and hope it catches on. For the sake of veterans and pets.
To donate to Right Turn, go to www.rightturnyumavets.com or call 928-783-2427. To donate to HSOY, go to www.hsoyuma.com/ or call 928-782-1621. Kabata’s Ace Hardware in the Foothills also accepts donations for HSOY.