A friend and her family caught COVID-19. They had done everything right. Stayed home for the most part. If they went out, they wore masks and socially distanced.
Then someone came knocking. She was too embarrassed to turn them away. The person had the virus but was asymptomatic. My friend and her kids got very sick but they are recuperating.
We’re afraid of being rude when it’s those who come knocking who are rude. It makes me afraid for my mom. She, her sister and a cousin have their own little bubble. They watch out for each other. I was briefly in the bubble after testing negative. Before that, I spent nine months without seeing her. Many times I was tempted to go see her. I’m so glad I didn’t. I had the virus for about a week before I knew it. Then I thought I had allergies. If I had gone to see her then, I would have given it to her and my aunt and cousin.
Occasionally someone goes knocking on her door, someone not in her bubble, but she’s too nice to turn them away. Please don’t put other people in that position!