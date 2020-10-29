Readers, if you still have your early ballot, the window to drop it in the mail has closed.
Your ballot has to be received by Nov. 3 – not postmarked by then – in order to be counted.
However, today is Thursday, and the election is Tuesday, so the odds of your ballot making it through the mail in time are slim.
But that’s OK – you still have other options.
You can hand-deliver that ballot down to the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, located at 197 S. Main St.
Early ballots can also be dropped off at secure ballot boxes located at the Yuma County Main Library, Foothills Library, Wellton Library, Somerton Heritage Pool, Somerton Library, San Luis City Hall or the San Luis Library.
Or, on Election Day, you can drop your sealed ballot off at any polling place in Yuma County. You don’t have to stand in line – just walk up to the special ballot box and drop it in.But remember – your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted!