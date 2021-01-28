There’s another scam floating around, this time related to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Residents across Arizona – and even here in Yuma – have reported receiving a scam text that their driver’s license needs to be updated.
However, ADOT says the text is a scam – and in fact is an effort to get people to hand over personal identifying information.
If you see such a text message, don’t click on the links – just delete the text.
Scam artists will go to great lengths to get your personal information because there is a lot of money to be had in stealing that information.
We know to watch out for weird websites, and to be careful with our emails and random phone calls.
Now, add text messages to that list.
In some ways, “Don’t talk to strangers” still holds true. Legitimate agencies are highly unlikely to reach out to you out of the blue and demand personal information – so please, don’t give it out.