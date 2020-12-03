With Christmas rapidly approaching, this is a friendly reminder that it’s OK to take a few minutes for you, readers.
Do what brings you peace and comfort, even if it’s just for a few minutes a day.
Watch the sunset tonight, or go for a walk around the neighborhood.
Read a magazine or a book, or watch that TV show that lets your brain disconnect for a few minutes.
Soak in a hot bathtub, try some meditation, or snuggle with your family.
Whatever it is that brings you a few minutes of internal peace, please don’t overlook it.
I think we can all use a little kindness right now, but above all, we need to be kind to ourselves. As we hustle through our day, working, feeding our families, cleaning the house, paying the bills, etc., it’s so easy to overlook ourselves in the process.
Don’t fall into that trap. Allow yourself the grace for a little “you time.”