Here’s a fun fact I learned this week: June 23 – today – is National Hydration Day.
I didn’t realize that was a thing. Shouldn’t hydration be a priority every day? Maybe we’re just hyper aware of the importance of water because we live in Yuma, and it’s super dry here.
The Harvard School of Public Health notes that hydration is critical. Among other things, drinking water regulates your body temperature, keeps your joints lubricated, prevents infections, delivers nutrients to cells, and keeps your organs functioning properly. And, when you are well-hydrated, it also improves your sleep quality, cognition and mood, Harvard notes.
So how much do you have to drink to be well-hydrated?
For women, that’s roughly 11 cups of water a day, and for men, 16 cups of water, Harvard notes.
Fortunately, not all those cups need to be plain old water, either. Some can come from water flavored with fruit or veggies, or from coffee or tea – just avoid the sugary drinks.
Eleven cups? I better get busy!