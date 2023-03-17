People in France took to the streets Wednesday as part of a national strike over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

According to the Associated Press article about the protests, “The plan also would deny a full pension to anyone who retires at 64 without having worked for 43 years – short of that, they’d have to wait until 67.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you