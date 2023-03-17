People in France took to the streets Wednesday as part of a national strike over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
According to the Associated Press article about the protests, “The plan also would deny a full pension to anyone who retires at 64 without having worked for 43 years – short of that, they’d have to wait until 67.”
Perhaps the angry reaction from the French public will make some American politicians reconsider their calls to raise the retirement age to receive full Social Security benefits. Some lawmakers have even suggested that age 70 should be the magic number.
That is pure nonsense! People who have worked for 43 years deserve to retire and enjoy the rest of their lives while they still can. For those who want to continue working until they are 70, more power to them. But when 65 comes around for me, it is, “Hasta la vista, working days!”