On one of my favorite blogs, someone this week posted a recent photo of a middle-aged actor who was quite the heartthrob in his youth. In the pic, the actor shows natural signs of aging, but he also has gained a lot of weight. The person who posted the pic included a snarky, mean-spirited remark along the lines of “To think this guy was once a sex symbol. LOL”
The first two people who commented on the pic were just as harsh, saying things like, “Boy, he’s really let himself go” or “He should spend more time in the gym and less time at the buffet.”
But the hateful comments stopped after the third post from a person who explained that the actor had been experiencing medical issues, including a spinal condition that hinders his mobility. So the reason he has gained weight is probably because he has been unable to exercise regularly.
People really should not rush to judgment of others because they have no idea what these individuals are going through and what challenges they’re facing. Outward appearances don’t tell the whole story.