I am not the biggest fan of donuts. They aren’t the worst snack, but I also don’t go out of my way for them.
This week, however, there is a box of Krispy Kremes sitting on my counter, and I’m pretty certain they were created by the devil.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
I am not the biggest fan of donuts. They aren’t the worst snack, but I also don’t go out of my way for them.
This week, however, there is a box of Krispy Kremes sitting on my counter, and I’m pretty certain they were created by the devil.
It’s the smell, readers. Every time I walk into my kitchen, it’s like getting smacked in the face with sugary temptation.
We bought the donuts as part of a fundraiser. I figured we’d eat one or two and share the box with friends. Our desserts tend to come more in the form of ice cream and brownies.
But a few days later, and the last box is still here, transmitting that alluring smell throughout the house. Ironically, after a bite or two, I know it’s too much for me. It’s an almost-instant headache. I’m in this weird vortex – I don’t want to waste them, yet I find it hard to part with them!
It’s time to dig deep, find my willpower, and send those donuts off for someone else to enjoy!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.