I tackled a long overdue project recently that I was dreading. I cleaned the front windows and screens on my house.
They were well past their due date for a bath, but who has time for that? When there are rolling tumbleweeds of cat fur in the middle of the living room and a pile of dishes on the counter, the vacuum, mop and dishwasher certainly take priority.
My view from my dining room finally tipped the scales in favor of the window project. That window had been subjected to a rogue sprinkler, and wow, was it dirty. The sprinkler had been fixed, and it was time to address those windows.
It only took me a few hours, but wow!
That project I had so dreaded really made a difference. I washed the inside and outside of the windows, and, armed with a power washer, my teen cleaned all the screens.
It’s still not my favorite project to do, but it might be one that I appreciate the most when it’s done!