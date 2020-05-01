I was dreading my trip to the bank Thursday. Like most banks, mine has closed its lobby in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements. Only the drive-thru is open.
Every time I drive by the bank on my way to work, there are 12 to 15 vehicles in line. I am not the most patient person, so I put off my visit as long as I could. But my rent was due, so I had to go.
Out of curiosity, I went online to see what the maximum limit for an ATM cash withdrawal is. That was the reason I had to use the drive-thru because I needed more than the usual daily limit of $300. To my surprise, I discovered that many banks have upped the maximum limits for ATM cash withdrawals during the pandemic.
Excited by this news, I drove to the ATM and withdrew enough to cover my rent - sparing me a 15-20-minute wait in the drive-thru.
You might want to check your bank account and see what your new daily ATM withdrawal limit is.