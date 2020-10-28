I’ll be honest with you.
When I was a youngster, I was scared to death on Halloween. Today, I’ve outgrown those frightening feelings, and come Saturday night, I’ll be OK with whatever might be lurking in the dark.
So, I’m good with Halloween. What really has me scared, however, is Nov. 4. Yup, the day after the presidential election.
Because on that day, if the election doesn’t go the way a lot of people are hoping, I’m afraid for what the future holds for our nation, I’m afraid it will be like watching the movie ”The Purge” evolving from fiction to reality.
A good friend sent me a message with an attachment, which was a letter from an anonymous source stating that the sender knew which political party my friend was affiliated with, and if the election didn’t go as the letter writer hoped, “make sure your home insurance is adequate.”
The logical side of me tells me this is a stupid hoax.
The other side of me tell me to brace for the worst.