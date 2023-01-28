So I’m someone who struggles a lot with self-perception and tend to be self-negative, but one area I’ve really learned to take better pride in is in my academic work. It’s always been my strong suit growing up, but in college, my professors would often think more highly of me than I felt I deserved. But I’m learning to accept it as truth. One thing I’m most proud of it my undergrad honors thesis on Star Trek. I mention it a lot because the topic excites me but it was also graduate-level work with a word count of over 18K! My associate’s capstone was 11K and feels amateurish by comparison. It excites me, then, to imagine what I might do in grad school someday. I think I’d love to do a master’s thesis critically examining the portrayal of divinity in film and other media. And for a dissertation, it’d be amazing to expand my undergrad thesis. Here’s hoping, dear reader!

