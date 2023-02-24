In a recent AP article, the outgoing CEO of Starbucks says he is excited about the company’s new offering: coffee with olive oil.
It seems as if the two flavors wouldn’t go well together. But CEO Howard Schultz believes otherwise and uses the word “transformational” to describe the coffee and the other new product, the espresso martini containing olive oil.
Will Americans embrace these items? Olive oil seems like one of those things that people either love or hate.
I love it. Whenever we kids had a sore throat, our mom would give us a tablespoon of olive oil with a dash of salt and a drink of orange juice.
A nurse later told me that a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil a day is good for overall health because it has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and helps lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.
I don’t drink coffee but would try Starbucks’ new one just to see what the blend tastes like.