I’m happy to share this is my first First Take as a citizen of two countries! But for some context, my story has never been a simple one. I grew up in Yuma but was born in Massachusetts. My dad was a New Yorker. My mom’s family lives in Mexico City while she became naturalized here when I was in 4th grade and my class made a big deal of it. And that might be why I’ve never felt completely at home in one place. My history’s scattered everywhere and my primary residence has always been deep in my thoughts. It wasn’t really until my chosen brother, Gage, that I began to seriously question where I might see myself living later down the road. Will that always be the States? Perhaps, but it’s great to have options. Since Mexican citizenship by birth extends to the first generation born abroad, I finally made it happen and got granted my Mexican birth certificate making it official! So now I’m very proud to say I’m also a Mexican citizen!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

