Thank god for dumpster divers!
As some of you might have heard or read, a trio of dumpster divers found a newborn baby while rummaging through trash in New Mexico last week. They heard cries coming from a trash bag and thought it was a kitten. But when they opened the bag, they discovered an hours-old baby boy wrapped in a wet towel. The woman in the group cradled the baby and tried to comfort him while the others called 911.
A nearby security camera captured the entire scene, including the moment hours earlier when a young woman drives up, gets out of her car and discards a trash bag into the dumpster. According to news reports, the 18-year-old woman later told police she had no idea she was pregnant and panicked after she gave birth. She has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the case.
How that newborn survived (six hours of cold while being trapped inside a trash bag) before his dumpster-diving angels arrived to save him is a mystery.