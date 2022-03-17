It’s been a fascinating journey reading through Yuma’s past in our newspaper archives.
Check out this short story from 1873:
“On Saturday last, about midnight, Peter McDevitt, watchman on the steamboat Gila, which is lying at our landing, fell overboard and was drowned. His cry for help was heard, but not in time to rescue him from a watery grave. He was a native of Philadelphia, aged about 35 years. This was his first visit to town in six months, and, meeting with many old friends, he partook too freely, which was the direct cause of his death. What a sad lesson for his survivors to contemplate! A young man, in the prime of life, to destroy himself though a pure infatuation for that direful enemy – alcohol.”
The writer is unnamed, but his thoughts on the situation are rather clear.
It’s fascinating to see the evolution of reporting. Today, our opinions are limited to the Opinion page or these First Takes.
But in Yuma’s early days, the line was a little more blurred.