I’ve been doing a lot of research into the Yuma Sun’s ancestor newspapers this week, which led me to a cache of Arizona Sentinels from Yuma in 1876.
The ads are fascinating. Check out this one for the Yuma Exchange:
“Redondo and Balsz take pleasure in announcing to their friends and the public generally the opening of their Saloon on Main Street, Near the Steamboat Landing. Their stock of Wines, Liquors & Cigars cannot be surpassed anywhere for excellence of quality. To the Saloon is attached a splendid billiard table, the best one in town. In connection with the Saloon, we have One of the Largest and the Best Corral in Yuma; where teamsters and others can find Ample Accommodations for their beasts As well as Themselves. Plenty of Hay, Grain and Water can always be found here.”
I would expect a saloon to have alcohols, cigars and billiards. What I didn’t expect was ample accommodations for both beasts and men.
But now that I think about it, I bet in 1876, that was a tremendous selling point!