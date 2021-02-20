I’ve seen too many headlines in recent weeks involving children and social media gone wrong. What an unassuming minor saw as a harmless connection led to a tragic drug overdose; in another scenario near my hometown, an abduction. (That child was later found and safely returned home, thank God.)
I’m not a parent, but I’m aware of the dangers lurking on well-known platforms like Snapchat and Instagram in search of innocent prey to victimize. Moms, dads, guardians – please, please have open conversations with your children about these realities and consider monitoring their followers and activity. Social media can be a wonderful thing, fostering positivity and connectedness. But it can also be dangerous and sinister when in the wrong hands.
Without question, you’d do everything in your power to prepare your children for life in the “real world.” These days, the online world is a very large component of our reality. Have those talks now; in the event that a virtual connection goes awry, your kids will know exactly what to do and whom to run to.