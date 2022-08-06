So I’ve been asking myself lately whether I’d ever want to do school all over again. Some people experienced enviable glory days in high school, others have really fond childhood memories of grade school. But me? I tend to have stress dreams where I’m stuck back in high school again despite having a bachelor’s, so I’d rather not relive those years!
I wouldn’t mind reliving some of the college years, though. I think the really exciting thing about college is getting to take really fascinating classes, especially when you reach the upper division. There, I was able to take classes like Horror and Otherness in Weimar Era Films, Cinema and Culture of Spain, Experimental Narrative and Identity in World Film.