With grocery prices still sky high, I’ve decided to stop buying certain items for now. No more bread or orange juice. I wanted to add eggs to my list, but that would’ve been impractical because I use a lot of eggs when I cook.

In my pantry or freezer, I have corned beef hash and chorizo, which just don’t taste the same without eggs. My Dolly Parton banana and coconut cake mixes also require eggs to prepare.

