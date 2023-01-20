With grocery prices still sky high, I’ve decided to stop buying certain items for now. No more bread or orange juice. I wanted to add eggs to my list, but that would’ve been impractical because I use a lot of eggs when I cook.
In my pantry or freezer, I have corned beef hash and chorizo, which just don’t taste the same without eggs. My Dolly Parton banana and coconut cake mixes also require eggs to prepare.
As much as I hate paying over $5 for eggs, I haven’t gotten desperate enough to consider raising chickens so that I could have my own egg supply. People make it sound so easy.
The high price of eggs has spawned many memes. One I saw the other day said, “Give your sweetheart something expensive for Valentine’s Day,” and it showed a guy presenting a crate of eggs to his girlfriend. Please don’t do this – unless you want to find yourself suddenly single!