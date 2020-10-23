With all the horror stories circulating about delayed package deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service, I was reluctant to order anything online. But I did anyway, and Target said my order would arrive in 3 days.
I was skeptical. But just as they promised, it arrived 3 days later.
That restored my faith in the USPS, but not enough to risk a delay in delivering my mail-in ballot to the Yuma County Recorder’s Office. My friend and I drove downtown and dropped off our ballots in person on Tuesday.
All of my siblings did the same with their ballots in Tucson – as did other voters across the U.S. in record numbers.
I hate feeling this way about the USPS, especially since the workers in the Foothills Post Office are always so helpful and professional when I stop in. But there is way too much at stake to risk having a delayed or lost ballot this election.