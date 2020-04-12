Since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve wondered how “essential workers” are holding up, in particular, grocery store workers. That’s the only physical shopping available nowadays, and until recently when stores started to limit the number, they seemed packed.
Then I read a post by an “essential worker” who said “we are not OK.” She said that they are scared to go home from work in case they caught the virus and they have to stop their kids from running up to hug them. Yet, they’re still working. For us.
She pleaded for people to help them by staying home as much as possible “so this virus can go away … So we can continue with the lives that we all had before this virus started … We essential workers are not OK.”
This post touched my heart, and I hope it did yours too. We have to buy groceries but let’s try to minimize the trips and stay home as much as possible.