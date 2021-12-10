I got a case of sticker shock recently when I saw that the price of my Christmas tamales jumped again this year to $22 a dozen. When I started buying them from my favorite tamale maker almost 10 years ago, the price was $14 a dozen and it has gradually risen every year since.
My family in Tucson say prices there range from $18-$24. They were told by the cooks that the price hikes are due to the increased costs of materials and higher food costs overall brought on by current global supply chain woes.
Given those circumstances, the price increases are warranted. And $2 per tamale is not asking for too much – because making them is hard work! I remember my mom and sisters laboring over the process.
In their honor, I will continue to respect and appreciate the efforts of tamale makers worldwide and I will savor my holiday treats. Supply chain woes be damned!