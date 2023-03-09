I’m always astounded by how busy this time of year is in Yuma.
I’m always astounded by how busy this time of year is in Yuma.
Our world came to a halt during COVID, and it took a minute for all of our events to rebound.
But rebound they have.
And now, it feels like there’s something for everyone.
Midnight at the Oasis last weekend was terrific for car lovers and music fans alike.
And this weekend, we’ve got the Yuma Air Show, which is always spectacular.
And in between, there are plays, musical performances, art shows, craft shows and more.
It’s so amazing to have such great options here in Yuma County – and I’m glad to see them all back in action!
To find event listings, visit EventsInYuma.com! There’s a lot happening in Yuma, and this website is a great starting point to find out what’s going on.
And if you have an event, it’s free to post there too! Simply create an account to get started!
