Upon relocating to Yuma roughly 10 months ago, I started renting a little one-bedroom apartment that was built in the 1980s and, to my knowledge, hasn’t been updated since. The kitchen tile is the kind of old-and-worn that still looks slightly grimy no matter how many times you mop or, in more desperate times, scrub on your hands and knees.
I’m not a huge fan of it, the tile. But I’m of the mindset that unless I’m willing to contribute the necessary work and effort toward its potential betterment, I have no right or reason to complain. So I break out my floor-scrubbing concoction and I do the work. It’s not always noticeable. But progress is progress, however minimal. And I think this same idea applies to any other area of life – social change, community betterment, etc.
We may not see the resolution immediately, or even in our time, but I’m sure those who pick up the torch after us will be grateful to have a foundation to further build upon (I would’ve been if someone deep-cleaned this floor before me, but I digress).