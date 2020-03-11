“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke those famous words in his 1933 inaugural address.
Eighty-seven years later, we should be including them in our ongoing conversations about the coronavirus.
Our nation is allowing itself to be gripped by the fear that we’re all in danger of being infected, and we’ll be reduced to nothing more than a list of fatalities.
Get a grip, America! Use common sense, act responsibly and do not allow this virus to change how we live our lives.
As for me, I’m not worried about being infected, or my wife, or whomever, but that we’re becoming a fear-driven society, talking about shutting down schools, businesses, public events, when in 2018-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control, 42.9 million people in the U.S. contracted what I’ll call the “regular flu,” 647,000 were hospitalized, and 61,200 died. And it was considered a “moderate” year.
I don’t remember anyone pushing the panic button then.
So why are we pushing the panic button now?