On Thursday, reports surfaced that former heavyweight
boxing champion Mike Tyson was involved in an altercation while on board an airplane at the San Francisco International Airport.
After watching video of the incident, which was first posted by TMZ, I believe it was the passenger not named Mike Tyson who was the instigator. It appeared that the fellow unruly passenger was antagonizing Tyson, who was sitting quietly in his seat. Tyson allowed the unpleasant exchange to continue for a period of time before he struck the man several times in the head.
Antagonizing somebody just to get a reaction out of them is never a good idea, especially if that somebody is Iron Mike. While he was quite the troublemaker in his heyday, that does not give someone the right to harass the ex-star athlete. If you ask me, that passenger was cruising for a bruising and got exactly what he deserved.