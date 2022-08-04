I had my annual appointment with the optometrist this week, and was pleasantly surprised to find my eyes had not changed over the last year.
I’ve worn glasses or contacts since I was 9 years old, and without them, I can’t see anything unless it’s right in front of me.
In fact, my first move every morning is to put my contacts in, and taking them out is the last step of every night. Otherwise, the world is pretty fuzzy.
Somehow, my eyes stabilized somewhere in my 20s, and my prescription has been unchanged, despite the fact that I spend the fast majority of my time working on a computer and reading small print.
So far, over the last 15-20 years, my checkups have been easy – for which I’m thankful.
I look at these annual appointments as necessary maintenance. At the moment, all the systems seem to be operating as expected. But it’s always good to have an expert check it out and make sure everything is A-OK!