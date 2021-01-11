Beer was among the goods I picked up the other day when I went to the grocery store. The checker who rang up my items wanted to know when I was born.
I gave her my date of birth, and no doubt she figured out I was old enough to imbibe legally before she was born.
I wondered why just the sight of me would not have confirmed that fact. Then I remembered I was wearing a cap that covered by receding hairline and a face mask that hid my graying whiskers.
I’ve gotten a number of compliments about the mask I wear. That’s probably because it’s in the motif of Day of the Dead, the Mexican holiday that is widely celebrated here on this side of the border.
I find my mask fashionable mainly because it tends to obscure how close I’ve gotten to that fateful day.