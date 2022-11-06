Facebook has not left the building. At least not yet in Yuma, where we seem to follow our own trends.
I attended the Visit Yuma annual meeting this past week, and the information was very interesting. However, some attendees did not agree with one comment. A panelist during a social media discussion said that Facebook is a dying platform. Someone in the audience yelled out, “Not in Yuma!” But a couple of the panelists insisted that it’s true. I agree with the audience member. It’s my experience that Facebook is still the most used social media platform among Yuma residents and businesses.