I spent five hours Tuesday night working at the Yuma County Fair, helping out at the Yuma Rotary Club’s food booth.
It was a busy night. In fact, I don’t think I sat down for the first 4 hours of my shift, but that was OK because time flies in those situations.
Yumans turned out in full force, despite the winds, and just about everyone I talked to seemed happy to be there, commenting on how much they loved the fair.
Throughout the night, the sounds of planes from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma filled the skies, at times drowning out the conversations. But people simply looked up and smiled.
One man told me he couldn’t be more thrilled to hear the sound of freedom overhead.
While I understand the safety concerns about the fairground’s proximity to MCAS, it is amazing to hear those planes throughout the evening.
That’s certainly an experience that is unique to Yuma.