It’s hard to not be excited about fall lately. It seems to take forever to arrive, doesn’t it?
But now, here we are in mid-September and there’s a light at the end of the summer tunnel … and every day, it gets a little brighter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It’s hard to not be excited about fall lately. It seems to take forever to arrive, doesn’t it?
But now, here we are in mid-September and there’s a light at the end of the summer tunnel … and every day, it gets a little brighter.
We don’t have the usual indicators. The leaves don’t change colors, nor do we have any need to pull out cooler-weather clothing.
I have to say I miss those types of moments every year. There are some Ohio moments that never leave my heart.
And yet, in Yuma, there are still fall indicators. When I leave the house in the morning, it’s a little more tolerable every day.
The sunrises are just a little later, and the sunsets a little earlier.
Even my pool is cooling off – and all signs are pointing to another amazing Yuma fall.
And I for one am ready for it!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.