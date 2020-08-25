We’ve made it.
My excitement level for the return of Major League Baseball was through the roof, but we all know what the fall season is really about and that’s football. Whether it’s collegiate or professional, football is the most popular sport in America and it’s officially back.
On Saturday, Austin Peay and Central Arkansas kick-off the football season. It’s not the premiere game we’d hope for on the opening night of college football, but it’s collegiate football and I – along with millions of others – will be glued to my TV.
The game will be televised on ESPN and I guarantee this will be the highest rated FCS matchup of all-time. America’s wanted football back for months and we finally have it. Crack a cold soda and bring out the tailgate.
Enjoy.